Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Croda International Stock Performance

LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,590 ($79.63) on Wednesday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($126.93). The stock has a market cap of £9.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,280.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,818.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,935.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

About Croda International

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a GBX 47 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

