Critical Survey: Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) vs. Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY – Get Rating) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Promotora de Informaciones and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Troika Media Group has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.5% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A Troika Media Group -33.24% -219.10% -29.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Troika Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora de Informaciones $862.95 million 0.33 -$126.01 million N/A N/A Troika Media Group $116.41 million 0.16 -$38.69 million ($0.76) -0.39

Troika Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Summary

Promotora de Informaciones beats Troika Media Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Promotora de Informaciones

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of media in Spain and internationally. The company provides a range of products and services, including educational content, such as textbooks, digital resources, support material, etc., covering preschool to Bachillerato and vocational training; and books publication services. It also offers technology, training, and assessment services to schools, teachers, and students, as well as advisory services. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of radio broadcasting stations; and a range of activities and events, including concerts, festivals, music awards, debates, and conferences. Further, it sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising and promotions services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc., a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services. In addition, it provides consumer engagement tactics, digital and offline ecosystems, and customer acquisition methods. It serves consumer products and services, entertainment and media, sports and betting, financial and professional services, education, and esports and gaming sectors. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

