Critical Survey: MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $303.85 million 3.04 $108.55 million $4.11 9.43 MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 1.95 $69.49 million $3.62 7.54

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 31.83% 14.10% 1.23% MidWestOne Financial Group 25.98% 11.13% 0.94%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Origin Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Origin Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.51%. MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.54%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Origin Bancorp pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 44 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, and credit card loans, as well as consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal, and automobile loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, and financial planning and custodial services, as well as investment-related services, including securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities, tax-exempted, and conventional unit trusts. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online and mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of 56 banking offices located in central and eastern Iowa, the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin, southwestern Florida, and Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

