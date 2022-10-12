Critical Comparison: Giga-tronics (GIGA) versus Its Competitors

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Giga-tronics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Giga-tronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Giga-tronics
|-35.33%
|-255.96%
|-37.55%
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|-0.24%
|-12.19%
|1.93%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Giga-tronics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Giga-tronics
|$9.03 million
|-$2.71 million
|-1.17
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|$595.74 million
|$87.57 million
|-3.37
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Giga-tronics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Giga-tronics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|37
|336
|629
|8
|2.60
As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 43.67%. Given Giga-tronics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Giga-tronics peers beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Giga-tronics
Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company develops microwave components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications, as well as low noise oscillators used in shipboard and land-based self-protection systems; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft. It also designs, manufactures, and markets functional test systems for the RADAR/EW equipment of the defense electronics market. The company serves prime defense contractors, the armed services, and research institutes. Giga-tronics Incorporated was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.