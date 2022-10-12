Crew Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $540,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 652,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.