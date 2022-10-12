Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $390,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 513,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,677,995. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.