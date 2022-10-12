Crew Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $698,826,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 3,169,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,383,000 after acquiring an additional 591,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,242. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

