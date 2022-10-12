Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CRESY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 98,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,512. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

