Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 262,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

