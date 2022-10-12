Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,052 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after buying an additional 281,195 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,039,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,121,000 after buying an additional 360,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,874,000 after buying an additional 473,711 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,079,437 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

