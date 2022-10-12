Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.39. 6,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,654. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.