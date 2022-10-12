Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $121.57 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

