Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.29. 133,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $178.52 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.