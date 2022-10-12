Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.16

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.16 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 28113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,602. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 186.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 325.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 104,877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 60.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after buying an additional 149,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $136,679,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

