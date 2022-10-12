Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Arko comprises 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKO. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arko by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arko by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arko by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arko by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 52.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Arko Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Arko stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. 1,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,137. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

