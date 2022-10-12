Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $14,986,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $10,683,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. 8,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,141. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

