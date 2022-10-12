Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $204,000 in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,456,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $708,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $1.72. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

