Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 190.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. United Natural Foods comprises 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 981.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 108,595 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 2,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,209. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

