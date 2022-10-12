Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BHF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,320. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

