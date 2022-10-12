Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 2,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $381.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Daseke had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $481.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

