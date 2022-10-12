Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Xperi comprises about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Xperi by 8.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 0.88. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

