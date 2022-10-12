Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after buying an additional 335,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 169,235 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 281,374 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,886. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,126.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $166,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

