Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 12,630 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1,392.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. B. Riley cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.3 %

TPH stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 6,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.