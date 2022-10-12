Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 10,711 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 259.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. Everi comprises 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,848 shares of company stock valued at $613,536 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

