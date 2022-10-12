Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

