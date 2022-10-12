Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 31,197 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EAF. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Stock Down 0.5 %

EAF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 20,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,531. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.