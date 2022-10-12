Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $472.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

