Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.72

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.72 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.50). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.50), with a volume of 423,144 shares changing hands.

Costain Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £114.99 million and a PE ratio of -19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.74.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

