COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.61

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 2160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
