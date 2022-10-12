Cortex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $801,716.00 (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $20.10 million and approximately $801,716.00 worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex was first traded on March 10th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 202,149,830 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @ctxcblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is https://reddit.com/r/cortex_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex (CTXC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CTXC through the process of mining. Cortex has a current supply of 299,792,458 with 202,134,510 in circulation. The last known price of Cortex is 0.09891049 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $958,614.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.cortexlabs.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

