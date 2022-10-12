Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

CRF opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,553,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 224,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

