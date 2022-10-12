Cornerchain (CNR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,984.00

Cornerchain (CNR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Cornerchain has traded down 84.2% against the US dollar. One Cornerchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Cornerchain has a market capitalization of $9,826.59 and $11,984.00 worth of Cornerchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cornerchain Profile

Cornerchain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2021. Cornerchain’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Cornerchain’s official website is corner.codes. Cornerchain’s official Twitter account is @cornerchain_cnr. The official message board for Cornerchain is cornercaincnr.medium.com.

Cornerchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cornerchain (CNR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cornerchain has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cornerchain is 0.00116882 USD and is up 25.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://corner.codes/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornerchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornerchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornerchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

