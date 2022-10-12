CONTRACOIN (CTCN) One Day Volume Tops $70,096.00

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 126.3% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $2.82 million and $70,096.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN was first traded on June 5th, 2018. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. CONTRACOIN has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 49,716,030.5 in circulation. The last known price of CONTRACOIN is 0.05429818 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $70,227.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.contracoin.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

