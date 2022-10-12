Content Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11,529.51 (CONT)

Content Coin (CONT) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Content Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Coin has a market cap of $11,529.51 and $64,794.00 worth of Content Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Content Coin has traded 54.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,046.01 or 0.99989949 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002414 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00037638 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00060442 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022771 BTC.

Content Coin Token Profile

Content Coin is a token. It launched on February 2nd, 2022. Content Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,313,882,672 tokens. Content Coin’s official website is contentecoin.com. Content Coin’s official Twitter account is @contentcoinus.

Buying and Selling Content Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Coin (CONT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Content Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Content Coin is 0.00000024 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://contentecoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

