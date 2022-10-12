Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. 60,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,286. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $56,457.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

