CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) were up 4.1% on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $80.00. The company traded as high as $69.79 and last traded at $69.57. Approximately 10,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 690,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $544.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

