Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Trading Down 1.0 %

CONN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,679. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $182.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $346.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Conn’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Conn’s by 86.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 146,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 16.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 107,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Conn’s by 350.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 106,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 510,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 104,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

