Conceal Price Hits $0.0614 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $898,633.33 and $4,562.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,631,816 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is https://reddit.com/r/concealnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @concealnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@concealnetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal (CCX) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CCX through the process of mining. Conceal has a current supply of 21,477,674 with 14,629,571 in circulation. The last known price of Conceal is 0.05802505 USD and is up 11.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,187.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://conceal.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.