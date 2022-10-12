comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on comScore to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

comScore Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 1,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $114.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Research analysts predict that comScore will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 30,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $64,824.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,587.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 167,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $348,391.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,566,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 30,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 515,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,587.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 200,403 shares of company stock valued at $418,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in comScore by 60.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in comScore during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in comScore by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

