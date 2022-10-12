Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.91

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 40040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPUH. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,419,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 121,884.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 253,520 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

