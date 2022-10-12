Comparing IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of IRIDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ADM Tronics Unlimited and IRIDEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A IRIDEX 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

IRIDEX has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.12%. Given IRIDEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -40.86% -67.04% -34.61% IRIDEX -16.60% -41.35% -19.16%

Volatility & Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and IRIDEX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.21 million 1.26 -$1.38 million ($0.02) -3.00 IRIDEX $53.90 million 0.70 -$5.22 million ($0.58) -4.07

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IRIDEX. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADM Tronics Unlimited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IRIDEX beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. The company also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and laser indirect ophthalmoscope for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. It offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system to perform MicroPulse transscleral laser therapy; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products for use in vitrectomy procedures. The company serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, veterinary practices, and office clinics. It markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

