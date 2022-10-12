Comparing Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) & Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Vipshop has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vipshop and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 4 1 0 2.20 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Vipshop presently has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 20.66%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Vipshop.

This table compares Vipshop and Grove Collaborative’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.29 $734.56 million $1.00 7.98 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 4.05% 15.09% 8.61% Grove Collaborative N/A N/A -10.22%

Summary

Vipshop beats Grove Collaborative on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items. It also provides shoes and bags, which comprises casual and formal shoes, purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; handbags; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for various sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and home appliances; and consumer electronic products. In addition, the company offers food and snacks, beverages, fresh produce, and pet goods; beauty products; and internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. Vipshop Holdings Limited provides its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Further, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services; software development and information technology support solutions; and supply chain services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.