Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Price Target Cut to €17.00

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Stock Performance

PASTF opened at $18.50 on Monday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgate modules, spoilers, fender supports, and rocket panels, as well as radar and other sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.