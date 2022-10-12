Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.44. The company had a trading volume of 142,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average is $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

