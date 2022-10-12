Coinracer 24-Hour Volume Reaches $106.00 (CRACE)

Coinracer (CRACE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Coinracer has a market capitalization of $65,010.00 and $106.00 worth of Coinracer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinracer has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinracer token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051725 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Coinracer

Coinracer’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. Coinracer’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,335,953 tokens. Coinracer’s official website is coinracer.io. Coinracer’s official Twitter account is @coin_racer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coinracer is https://reddit.com/r/coinracer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coinracer is medium.com/@coinracer.

Coinracer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinracer (CRACE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Coinracer has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 83,335,952.7108821 in circulation. The last known price of Coinracer is 0.00078288 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinracer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinracer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinracer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinracer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

