Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cohu to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. 583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,726. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. Cohu has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cohu by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cohu by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.