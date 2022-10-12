Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

CGNX traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,603. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Cognex by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cognex by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cognex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

