Coco Swap Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COCO)

Coco Swap (COCO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Coco Swap has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Coco Swap has a market cap of $3.68 million and $1.00 worth of Coco Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coco Swap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coco Swap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051733 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Coco Swap

Coco Swap’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. Coco Swap’s total supply is 148,424,311,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,514,771,364 tokens. The official website for Coco Swap is coco-swap.finance. Coco Swap’s official Twitter account is @coco_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coco Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Coco Swap (COCO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Coco Swap has a current supply of 148,424,311,271.88287 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coco Swap is 0.0000266 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coco-swap.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coco Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coco Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coco Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coco Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coco Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.