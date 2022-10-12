Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KO. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 758,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,834,611. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.