Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.42) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,190 ($26.46).

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.2 %

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 4.75 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,948.25 ($23.54). The company had a trading volume of 539,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,496. The firm has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,490.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,960.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,818.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola HBC

About Coca-Cola HBC

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,957 ($23.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,154.98). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 642 shares of company stock worth $1,272,046.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

